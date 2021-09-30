Garden apartments in Linden sell for $20.5M
Sunnyfield Gardens Apartments, a 120-unit multifamily property in Linden, sold for $20.5 million, the Kislak Co. announced Wednesday. The property, located at 315-441 Academy Terrace in the East Falls section of Linden, is a two-story brick apartment complex built in 1947, with on-site parking for 100 cars. The property includes 82 one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartments and 38 two-bedroom/one-bathroom apartments, all with separate entrances and dining areas.www.roi-nj.com
