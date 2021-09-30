CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linden, NJ

Garden apartments in Linden sell for $20.5M

By ROI-NJ Staff
roi-nj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunnyfield Gardens Apartments, a 120-unit multifamily property in Linden, sold for $20.5 million, the Kislak Co. announced Wednesday. The property, located at 315-441 Academy Terrace in the East Falls section of Linden, is a two-story brick apartment complex built in 1947, with on-site parking for 100 cars. The property includes 82 one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartments and 38 two-bedroom/one-bathroom apartments, all with separate entrances and dining areas.

www.roi-nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montville, NJ
City
Linden, NJ
Linden, NJ
Business
The Hill

Schumer sets up Wednesday vote to suspend debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will try again on Wednesday to advance a debt-ceiling suspension bill, amid an entrenched stalemate over the nation's borrowing limit. Schumer, on Monday night, teed up a vote for Wednesday where he'll need 60 votes to break a filibuster and move forward with suspending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Biden administration reverses rule banning federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals

The Biden administration has rescinded a Trump-era rule banning any provider who offers abortions or refers patients for abortions from receiving Title X funding. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it's finalizing the reversal of the rule, effective November 8. Title X funding covers health care services like STD screenings and contraception for low-income Americans. Supporters of the Trump-era rule, implemented in March 2019, saw it as a way to take funding away from Planned Parenthood and other groups that provide abortion services, and as a way to potentially curb some abortions.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#New York City#The Kislak Co#Linden High School#Kislak#S G A Llc#Cammeby S International

Comments / 0

Community Policy