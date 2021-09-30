D. R. Horton (DHI) Names Paul J. Romanowski, Co-Chief Operating Officer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On September 21, 2021, Joel Dube notified Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) of his decision to resign as Chief Accounting Officer of the Company effective October 6, 2021 in order to pursue other career opportunities. Mr. Dube’s decision to leave the Company is not a result of any disagreement with the Company’s independent auditors or any member of management on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or internal controls. In connection with Mr. Dube’s resignation, John Landry, the Company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will assume Mr. Dube’s duties as principal accounting officer in addition to continuing to serve as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Landry’s biographical information is disclosed in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

