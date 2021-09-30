CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
D. R. Horton (DHI) Names Paul J. Romanowski, Co-Chief Operating Officer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI), America’s Builder, today announced the promotion of Paul J. Romanowski to Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective October 1, 2021. In this role, Paul will share oversight of the Company’s homebuilding operations nationwide with Michael J. Murray, Executive Vice President and Co-COO.

