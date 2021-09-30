CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Assault Boats Adds Banner Fire Equipment of Roxanna (IL) to its Dealer Organization

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperior (WI)– Lake Assault Boats, part of Fraser Industries and a leading manufacturer of fire, patrol, and rescue craft, named Banner Fire Equipment, Inc. – of Roxanna, Illinois – as its sales and service dealership for Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and portions of Illinois. Established in 1986, Banner Fire Equipment offers first responders a full range of sales, service, and support capabilities.

