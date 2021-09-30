CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Time to Die Feels As Exhausted As James Bond Does

By Sam Adams
Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot long into No Time to Die, James Bond (Daniel Craig) makes a trip to Cuba to infiltrate a swanky party thrown by some of the world’s most dangerous criminals. This being a Bond movie, his local contact is a gorgeous young woman (Ana de Armas), who greets him wearing a dress slit down to the navel and up to the hip, and, Bond being Bond, he turns on the wolfish charm. There’s all of human existence to protect from some imminent, as-yet-undefined threat, but that doesn’t mean there’s no time for a quickie. She leads him into a small room, shuts the door, and immediately begins to unbutton his shirt, at which point even James Bond can’t quite believe his luck. But when his innuendoes turn into overt propositions, the young woman—who, it turns out, is just trying to get him into his tuxedo—shoots him a look that says, unmistakably, um, gross.

