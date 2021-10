On Media Day, the emphasis was on versatility. Through three days of official practice, it’s pace. When asked why he wanted to play faster this season, head coach Ime Udoka responded, “the multiple ballhandlers that we have, guys that can rebound and push it, including some of our bigs. Al showed that throughout open gym and training camp...teams that have a big that can attack puts pressure on other teams. (We used) Bam (Adebayo) and Draymond (Green) on (Team) USA that way...we’re encouraging our bigs to rebound, our big wings to rebound, and not just find the point guards every time. Looking at last year over all, 20th in pace, we’re emphasizing upping that.”

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO