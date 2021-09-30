CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Walker says light heavyweight division ‘is my division now’ ahead of first UFC main event

By Cole Shelton
mymmanews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Walker is preparing for his first UFC main event and he says the light heavyweight division is his. Walker has been hyped as a future title contender since his debut and he scored flashy highlight-reel KO wins. He will now face Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Vegas 38 in an intriguing matchup and for Walker, he says he has learned from all his mistakes and is confident he will get his win.

mymmanews.com

Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 38 Preview: Johnny Walker and Thiago Santos race to put the other to sleep

While I’m excited about the UFC Vegas 38 main event between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker, I’m wondering if the matchmakers made the right decision in making their contest a main event. Does anyone think they’re actually going to go three rounds, much less five? However, that’s probably the biggest complaint that I have with the main card as every single contest of UFC Vegas 38 is a high quality Fight Night main card contest. Well, they would have been, had Leonardo Santos been able to make it to his scheduled fight with Alexander Hernandez. Given the circumstances, I’ll relent. After all, Mike Breeden is about as good of a signing as the UFC can get in the short amount of time they had to fill that hole. So enjoy this card, as the card next week isn’t nearly as good...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Vegas 38’s Johnny Walker

Explosive wild man, Johnny Walker, will duel with Muay Thai specialist, Thiago Santos, this Saturday (Oct. 2, 2021) at UFC Vegas 38 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Walker is just six fights into his UFC career, but the Brazilian has developed one hell of a reputation. The No. 10-ranked Light Heavyweight contender has already scored dramatic knockouts, found himself on the wrong end of the highlight reel, and managed to injure himself doing the worm. In short, Walker stands out at least a bit more than the average “Contender Series” product.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker staredown video from UFC Vegas 38 weigh ins

Former UFC light heavyweight title contender Thiago Santos will look to punch his way back into the win column opposite hot-and-cold 205-pound bruiser Johnny Walker in the UFC Vegas 38 main event tomorrow night (Oct. 2, 2021) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE!...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 193 results: Thiago Santos snaps skid, decisions Johnny Walker in final fight of contract

Thiago Santos earned one of the most important wins of his career on Saturday when he defeated Johnny Walker in the UFC Fight Night 193 main event. After suffering three consecutive losses and undergoing a serious double knee reconstruction surgery, Santos needed to show he was still a player in the light heavyweight division. He largely did that, outpointing Walker over the course of five rounds to take a unanimous decision by scores of 48-47, 48-47, and 48-47.
UFC
theScore

Santos edges Walker in tentative UFC main event

Thiago Santos returned to the win column Saturday, defeating Johnny Walker via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) in the UFC Fight Night main event in Las Vegas. The former light heavyweight title challenger hadn't been victorious since a February 2019 knockout of current champion Jan Blachowicz, and he snapped a three-fight skid with the nod over Walker.
UFC
chatsports.com

Johnny Walker Says Potential Broken Foot Limited Kicking Output at UFC Fight Night 193

The UFC Fight Night 193 main event was expected to be a barnburner between two Brazilian light heavyweights with a penchant for finishing. Instead, Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker engaged in a rather forgettable affair, with Santos emerging with a unanimous decision triumph after five lackluster rounds on Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Particularly troubling was the lack of output and aggression from Walker, who recently relocated camps to SBG Ireland. All told, Walker landed just 48 significant strikes.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Johnny Walker issues statement following UFC Vegas 38 loss to Thiago Santos

UFC light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker issued a statement following his UFC Vegas 38 unanimous decision loss to Thiago Santos. Walker and Santos met in the headliner of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 38 card, but the fight did not live up to expectations. Despite between two knockout artists, both fighters fought very tentatively during their fight and the fans were not impressed with their efforts. The fight went the full 25 minutes and Santos won a unanimous decision, but it was far from impressive. Either way, it’s a win for Santos and another loss for Walker. He has now lost three of his last four fights and appears to be in serious need of a win to get back on track.
UFC
