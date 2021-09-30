Johnny Walker says light heavyweight division ‘is my division now’ ahead of first UFC main event
Johnny Walker is preparing for his first UFC main event and he says the light heavyweight division is his. Walker has been hyped as a future title contender since his debut and he scored flashy highlight-reel KO wins. He will now face Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Vegas 38 in an intriguing matchup and for Walker, he says he has learned from all his mistakes and is confident he will get his win.mymmanews.com
