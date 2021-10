ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday is the last day for employees in St. Louis County to report whether they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19. On Sept. 14, the St. Louis County Council voted to pass this policy for all county employees. Those workers either have to get the COVID-19 vaccine or follow extra safety measures at work. Wednesday is the deadline to decide and disclose that information.

