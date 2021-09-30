CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick’s top-10 finish leads Lady Knights

By Bladen Journal
 4 days ago
ST. PAULS — West Bladen’s Kirsten Warrick captured a top-10 finish on Wednesday in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference cross country run.

Warrick finished in 29 minutes, 45 seconds to finish 10th. Teammates Brookee’ Singletary was 11th (29:59), Kaden Thurman was 20th (32:05), Olivia Allen was 22nd (32:17) and Violet Allen was 28th (35:06). The Lady Knights scored 91 points, tying with Red Springs for second and taking third-place on the tie-breaker (highest individual finish).

Midway won in the team standings, and the Lady Raiders’ Madissen Cannady was first in 25:31.

In the boys race, West Bladen’s Jaiden Ward was 42nd in 31:48. The Knights did not have a team score.

Red Springs won in the team standings, with East Bladen fourth. Jacob Knuth led the Eagles, finishing second in 19:18.

