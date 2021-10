With Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s opening of $90.1 million leading the domestic box office to hit its biggest weekend since COVID-19 shut down cinemas and James Bond title No Time to Die hitting records in international markets, Wall Street analysts touted the outlook for exhibition industry on Monday. The strong Venom launch meant that, for the first time during the pandemic, domestic box office revenues came in less than 15 percent behind the comparable weekend in 2019. No surprise then that MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler used the title “A Global Surge, Upcoming Releases Point to A Potential Inflection Point” for...

