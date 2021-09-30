Wait, Tracy Lawrence Is a Lady Gaga Fan? — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand [Listen]

Standing six feet apart, as well as a lack of live touring, didn’t stop North Carolina native Luke Combs from continuing his incredible run of number-one singles in the past twelve months. He followed up his 2019-released album What You See Is What You Get with the deluxe album What You See Ain’t Always What You Get in October 2020, including a COVID-era ballad appropriately entitled, “Six Feet Apart.” Combs’ past twelve months — as highlighted by number-one singles, a deluxe album release, and growing acclaim — was truly impressive. More than anything, it showcased him as an artist whose ability to release precisely the song country music at large wants to hear, exactly when they want to listen to it.

