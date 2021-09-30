CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Wait, Tracy Lawrence Is a Lady Gaga Fan? — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand [Listen]

By Evan Paul
Kicker 102.5
Kicker 102.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

kkyr.com

Comments / 0

Related
CMT

2021 CMT Artists Of The Year Honoree: Luke Combs

Standing six feet apart, as well as a lack of live touring, didn’t stop North Carolina native Luke Combs from continuing his incredible run of number-one singles in the past twelve months. He followed up his 2019-released album What You See Is What You Get with the deluxe album What You See Ain’t Always What You Get in October 2020, including a COVID-era ballad appropriately entitled, “Six Feet Apart.” Combs’ past twelve months — as highlighted by number-one singles, a deluxe album release, and growing acclaim — was truly impressive. More than anything, it showcased him as an artist whose ability to release precisely the song country music at large wants to hear, exactly when they want to listen to it.
GRAND FORKS, ND
The Boot

Tim McGraw Struck by Alexandra Kay’s TikTok Cover of ‘Don’t Take the Girl’ [Watch]

Tim McGraw's response to hearing singer Alexandra Kay cover his hit song "Don't Take the Girl" is emotional and simple: "Somebody needs to sign this girl to a record deal." McGraw did a TikTok duet with Kay, who had previously covered his song on her own as she makes her coffee. That's her signature on the social media app — singing while she makes a mysterious crew of coffee, ice, flavoring and various creamers. McGraw even played along with her and set his coffee up as he sat enraptured by her voice.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Tracy Lawrence
Person
Brantley Gilbert
Person
Maren Morris
Billboard

Luke Combs, Carly Pearce & More React to 2021 CMA Awards Nominations

Several country music artists woke up on Thursday (Sept. 9) to the news that they are nominees for the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards. Some artists were celebrating their very first CMA nods in certain categories, while for other artists, being nominated clearly never gets old. Carly Pearce earned...
MUSIC
97.9 KICK FM

Scotty McCreery May Regret Telling This Darius Rucker Story — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand [Listen]

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!
ENTERTAINMENT
GoldDerby

2021 CMA Awards predictions: Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett lead top races

The 2021 CMA Awards are on November 10, honoring the best in country music. So as we anticipate one of the Nashville’s biggest nights, let’s analyze the album, single, song, and music video categories to see which country superstars might get a taste of CMA glory. SEE2021 CMA Awards nominations list: 55th Annual Country Music Association nominees led by Chris Stapleton, Eric Church Album of the Year This award will likely go to Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over.” He is a previous category winner, winning for both “Traveller” (2015) and “From A Room, Volume 1” (2017). “Starting Over” was also met with great reviews...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Radio#Amber Co#Apple Podcasts#Spotify
nickiswift.com

Inside Alan Jackson's Heartbreaking Health Diagnosis

Today, country music's biggest stars consist of Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, and Miranda Lambert. But those who paved the way are some of the most notable honky-tonk hitmakers, including Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, George Strait, Reba McEntire, and late icon Kenny Rogers. Alan Jackson is also considered to be one of country music's classic crooners, having effortlessly wowed fans with his traditional tunes and mainstream sounds. Out of the 20-plus albums he's recorded throughout his career, Jackson's most famous hits include "Don't Rock the Jukebox," "Drive (for Daddy Gene)," "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow," and tons more.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
countryliving.com

Tim McGraw Just Posted a Super Emotional Tribute to Faith Hill in Honor of Her Birthday

Country singer and 1883 star Tim McGraw recently posted the sweetest birthday tribute to his wife, fellow singer and 1883 actor, Faith Hill. On September 21, Tim shared a fun throwback video of Faith in the music video for her hit song "Breathe," followed by a personal birthday message that had fans feeling all the emotions. He captioned the heartfelt video with "I wouldn't change anything for the world. I love you baby. Happy Birthday ❤️."
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Fans Are Bombarding Reba McEntire's Instagram After She Shares Huge Career News

Reba McEntire fans, mark your calendars! The country music icon is no stranger to acting, but this year, she has a special holiday gift for her fans. After comedic roles in Young Sheldon, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and, of course, Reba, she is returning to the small screen with a role as the romantic lead in the new Lifetime movie, Christmas in Tune.
INTERNET
Kickin Country 100.5

Lunchbox Plays Awesome Happy Birthday Prank [LISTEN]

Check out The Bobby Bones Show, weekday mornings 5:00 AM to 9:00 AM on The New 99-1 AND 100.5, Kickin' Country! Recently, Lunchbox had listeners 'rolling' with this hilarious segment. Listen in now!. Lunchbox took to the streets to get strangers to accomplish a task for him. He told a...
MUSIC
Lebanon Democrat

Lady Gaga treats fans with surprise Westfield gig to celebrate new album

Lady Gaga stunned her fans with a globally streamed performance to celebrate her new album. The pop star's fans around the world were treated to a preview of her new duets record with Tony Bennett, 'Love for Sale', in partnership with retail brand Westfield. The 'Rain On Me' hitmaker was...
RETAIL
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy