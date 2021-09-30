CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Coldplay and BTS’ music video for ‘My Universe’ has arrived on Earth

By Marni Zipper
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coming together for their brand new single, “My Universe,” Coldplay and BTS just dropped an out-of-this-world music video that goes along with the track. The video takes place in a galaxy where “music is forbidden across the spheres,” as the opening sequence explains. However, across “three different planets, three different bands defy the ban…DJ Lafrique, on her alien radio ship, unites them via holoband.”

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

Coldplay releases lyric + audio teaser for 'My Universe' feat. BTS

D-2 until Coldplay x BTS reveal their first ever collaboration track to the world!. "My Universe" by Coldplay feat. BTS will be dropping worldwide this Friday, September 24 EST. The digital release will be accompanied by a CD single (Epiphane version), ahead of Coldplay's upcoming studio album 'Music Of The Spheres', coming in October.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Coldplay and BTS unveil the schedule for their upcoming collab single ‘My Universe’

Coldplay and BTS have now unveiled the schedule for their upcoming single, 'My Universe.'. The schedule includes the release of the song, a lyric video, a documentary, different versions of the song, and the schedule also reveals the release of an official MV. Unfortunately, no specific date is given for the MV release, but it says "coming soon."
MUSIC
Y105

BTS and Coldplay Release Euphoric Collaboration Track ‘My Universe’

Calling all ARMY and Coldplayers, it's finally here. It all started back in April when Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin sparked conversation across the internet when a fan, who happens to be an Incheon Airport staff member in South Korea went viral and rumors of him meeting with BTS arose. Fast...
MUSIC
Elite Daily

The Meaning Behind Coldplay And BTS' "My Universe" Lyrics Is Honestly Beautiful

Ahead of the release of their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, Coldplay dropped their highlight-anticipated collaboration with BTS, “My Universe,” on Friday, Sept. 24. The song perfectly weaves Chris Martin’s vocals with all seven members of the world-famous group, and the best part is, it also includes both English and Korean lyrics. If you’re wondering what Coldplay and BTS’ “My Universe” lyrics mean in English, know they tell the ultimate love story.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Martin
Stereogum

Coldplay & BTS – “My Universe”

Coldplay’s whole schtick for their new album Music Of The Spheres is the universe, so perhaps it makes some sort of cosmic sense that Chris Martin and co. would seek out Earth-famous superstars BTS to collaborate on a song for it. Today, the two groups have collided for a new track called “My Universe.” It was produced by Max Martin and co-written by Coldplay and BTS.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#World Music#Earth#Universe#K Bops
Newsweek

Billie Eilish Reveals She Lost 100,000 Followers After Posting Corset Pic

Billie Eilish opened up about the pressures of social media, revealing she lost 100,000 Instagram followers after posting a photo wearing a corset. "I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs," the 19-year-old revealed in a frank interview with Elle, adding: "People are scared of big boobs." The post...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Amal Clooney Stuns In Cutout Dress As She Cozies Up To A Handsome George On The Red Carpet — Photo

The Clooneys were a gorgeous couple while posing for photographers at the red carpet premiere of George’s new directorial movie, ‘The Tender Bar.’. We can always count on George and Amal Clooney to bring their best fashion looks for a Hollywood event. The superstar couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Sunday (Oct. 3) looking absolutely gorgeous at the red carpet premiere of George’s new film, The Tender Bar. The 60-year-old famed actor and director was so handsome in a gray suit, black button up and black shoes, while Amal, 43, stunned in black and white cutout dress and crystal earrings and heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Madonna praises Billie Eilish for embracing her sexuality: “we still live in a very sexist world”

Madonna, never one to shy away from embracing divine female sensuality, has sung the praises of Billie Eilish and her style evolution. In March, Billie Eilish unveiled her dramatic aesthetic transformation; ditching her signature toxic green and black dye job for bleach blonde bombshell locks; the baggy, androgynous streetwear for form-fitting, old school glamour corsets.
MUSIC
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

36K+
Followers
48K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy