Coldplay and BTS’ music video for ‘My Universe’ has arrived on Earth
Coming together for their brand new single, “My Universe,” Coldplay and BTS just dropped an out-of-this-world music video that goes along with the track. The video takes place in a galaxy where “music is forbidden across the spheres,” as the opening sequence explains. However, across “three different planets, three different bands defy the ban…DJ Lafrique, on her alien radio ship, unites them via holoband.”www.audacy.com
Comments / 0