FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Just like in the NBA, having strong point guards in fantasy basketball is vital to constructing a solid team. And while you might not be able to get a Doncic, Curry, or Dame on your team, there are still plenty of point guards who can provide very valuable production for your fantasy team. On the other hand, there are also a handful of point guards who, despite expectations of having a big year, might be somewhat of a letdown by the season’s end. So the key to a successful season is to figure out which players will be “sleepers” and which players will be “busts” heading into the year.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO