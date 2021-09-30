CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Strength Rotating Into The Financial Sector?

By Michele Schneider
seeitmarket.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday showed weakness in key sectors including the Biotech ETF (IBB), Semiconductors ETF (SMH), and the Transportation ETF (IYT). We have closely been watching the transportation sector for improving strength as it has attempted to clear its 50-Day moving average (DMA). Instead IYT has broken underneath the 200-DMA, and though it sits in a support area, the failed rally through the 50-DMA shows a large amount of overhead resistance.

www.seeitmarket.com

seeitmarket.com

Stock Market Traders: Should You Buy the Dip?

As many of you know, I am on many media outlets talking about the market, commodities, the state of the economy, and yes-I was one of the first to talk about stagflation. Oftentimes, I am joined by other investors, traders, analysts and financial consultants. What I and we all have heard repeatedly has been, “Buy the dip. Market falls, buy the dip. Whatever happens buy the dip.”
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

US stocks trending lower with Dow, tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way

U.S. equity futures continue to follow Monday's trend, as all three major indices are trading lower with Dow, tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way early Tuesday. Wall Street's major stock indexes ended the session Monday with losses by technology and health care companies, which outweighed gains elsewhere in the market. The...
STOCKS
investing.com

Top 3 Passive Income Stocks to Buy in October

One thing is for certain: the incredible bull run that began in early 2020 will at some point come to an end. But exactly when that will happen is anybody’s guess. What we do know is that the market is richly valued today. How richly valued may be up for debate, but there’s no denying that the TSX is full of companies trading at all-time highs with frothy valuations.
STOCKS
seeitmarket.com

S&P 500 Index: Wrong Place For Bearish Reversal Pattern!

The month of September ushered in some volatility to the stock market… volatility we had not seen in quite a while. Perhaps it will continue into October. And perhaps there is a reason. Today we take a look at a long-term “monthly” view of the S&P 500 Index. As you...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Microsoft continues to post eye-popping growth even at its enormous size. Sea Limited is growing like a weed across emerging markets. Nutanix is a product leader in hyperconverged infrastructure. Warren Buffett once said that "our favorite holding period is forever," when discussing his approach to stocks. Why is that? Well,...
STOCKS
Denver Post

Road to Retirement: Dow 170,000, investors think so

The financial services firm Natixis surveyed individual investors this year about their return expectations for the stock market going forward. If individual investors are right, the Dow Jones Industrial Average would reach about 170,000 in 10 years. Professional investors are not nearly as optimistic. Their estimates put the Dow at about 75,000. Why the big difference and who is likely to be right?
STOCKS
seeitmarket.com

Real Estate ETF (XLRE): Downside Trading Price Target

Real estate is a key cog in our economy. And when it’s strong, it is supportive of the financial markets as a whole, including the stock market. Heading into September, the SPDR Real Estate ETF (XLRE) was recording new highs and sporting a very bullish posture. Perhaps it was overheating…
MARKETS
kfgo.com

Britain’s financial sector calls for six-month staff visa

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s financial sector has called on the government to ease visa requirements on overseas staff who want to work up to six months in the country to maintain global competitiveness. A Global Talent Mobility report from TheCityUK, City of London Corporation and consultants EY on Thursday set...
ECONOMY

