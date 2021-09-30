Is Strength Rotating Into The Financial Sector?
Wednesday showed weakness in key sectors including the Biotech ETF (IBB), Semiconductors ETF (SMH), and the Transportation ETF (IYT). We have closely been watching the transportation sector for improving strength as it has attempted to clear its 50-Day moving average (DMA). Instead IYT has broken underneath the 200-DMA, and though it sits in a support area, the failed rally through the 50-DMA shows a large amount of overhead resistance.www.seeitmarket.com
