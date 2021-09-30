AUDIO: Public Workshop Tonight To Discuss Dearborn Co. Zoning Ordinance, Map

Talks will be directed to the Agricultural and Residential Zoning Districts in the county. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - The Dearborn County Plan Commission would like to welcome all members of the community to 3 upcoming public workshops (see details below), to discuss DRAFT updates to the Dearborn County Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning Map—specifically with respect to the Agricultural and Residential Zoning Districts. Both the existing and proposed zoning ordinance text and map will be prominently posted on the Department of Planning & Zoning’s home page for at least the next 45 days: www.dearborncounty.org/planning *An online survey is also available at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DearbornZoning2. Please note: Regardless of changes that may occur to the Zoning Ordinance or the Zoning Map, the changes made will not affect the taxes that property owners owe or pay—as taxes are based on each landowner’s current use of property in association with the State of Indiana’s taxing system, which does not take zoning into account.