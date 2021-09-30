CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Why Louisville Is Becoming the Halloween Capital of Kentucky

By Dave Spencer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was bound to happen; Halloween is just too much fun. The scariest holiday of the year may also be the most fun. And yes, those in the Christmas camp have an argument. For many that I know, the Halloween frame of mind comes into play at the beginning of September. And like folks do at Christmas, there are those who now plan special little trips around scary activities or, at least, fun Halloween activities. (A nod to those who love Halloween but don't go in for things that go bump in the night.)

