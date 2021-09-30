CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gian Maria Tosatti: 'I'm Not Doing It for the King or his Court. I Do It for People Who Need It'

By Ana Vukadin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe artist-storyteller’s ambiguous installations confront crises in democracy at street level. Gian Maria Tosatti has steadily made a name for himself as a meticulous visual storyteller for the poor, the dispossessed, migrants and third-class citizens. Taking over abandoned or closed-off historic buildings in the neglected neighbourhoods of mostly European cities, the Rome-born artist creates poignant installations that are rarely advertised openly as exhibitions; they are there for anyone to stumble upon. “I have to make art in the city, where people live,” he says when we talk in Istanbul. “I’m not doing it for the king or his court, I do it for people who need it. When I go to these neighbourhoods, it’s not because I have something to tell them. I’m just a translator, not an author.” Despite working in rough environs, the time and dedication he invests in the people and spaces pays off – his shows often become word-of-mouth success stories, attracting a variety of people. “I’ve worked in the hardest part of Naples and in refugee camps. Those are not places where if you do some kind of bullshit thing they tolerate it, because they have real issues. They don’t have time to waste with your… you know… vanitas.”

