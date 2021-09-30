CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Palm Beach, FL

City of West Palm Beach, Affiliated Development Host “The Grand” Groundbreaking

West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d0lX3_0cCwY4bu00

Left to right: Jennifer Ferriol, West Palm Beach Housing and Community Development Department director; Jeff Burns, co-founder and CEO at Affiliated Development; Commissioner Christy Fox, District 3; Commissioner Kelly Shoaf, District 1; West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James; Commissioner Christina Lambert, District 4; Commissioner Shalonda Warren, District 2; Nick Rojo, co-founder and president at Affiliated Development.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (September 30, 2021) – The city of West Palm Beach and Affiliated Development recently broke ground on “The Grand,” an $81M mixed-income workforce housing project. The complex is the most significant investment in the city’s Historic Northwest and was designed with the local community’s needs at the forefront.

The Grand will offer 301 one- and two-bedroom apartments and nine three-bedroom townhomes, as well as ground floor commercial space. Two thirds of the complex’s units will be listed starting at 80% area medium income (AMI) and combine luxury with affordability. This new eight-story building will be walking distance from the Tri Rail and Brightline stations, office space and several entertainment venues.

The city and the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency contributed a combined $15M in various funding incentives. Moss & Associates is the general contractor. MSA Architecture is the designer.

“The Grand will be the most transformative project in the history of our Historic Northwest and, perhaps, in our city’s history,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James. “We are incredibly thankful to Affiliated Development and all of our partners for believing in this promising neighborhood. This project supports our city’s efforts to ensure more workforce housing in our city, build stronger neighborhoods, and create better connections for residents between their home and job.”

“Our goal is to work with our city partners to create a transformative project that ignites redevelopment activities within the CRA target area, as well as increases the quality of life for city residents,” said Jeff Burns, co-founder and CEO of Affiliated Development. “West Palm Beach’s leadership and staff have been amazing to work with, and we are excited to play a role in this city’s evolution.”

The Grand helps advance Mayor Keith A. James initiative to expand the city’s workforce and affordable housing stock. Announced in 2019, Mayor’s signature ‘500 in 3’ initiative aims to break ground on or bring online 500 affordable housing units within three years. With the groundbreaking for The Grand, the city has surpassed this goal well within its mark as the total number of units completed or in progress reaches 544.

The project is expected to be complete in spring of 2023.

For more information about the city’s HCD, please visit www.wpb.org/hcd or call (561) 822-1250 (TTY: 800-955-8771). For more information about the CRA, visit www.wpb.org/cra or call (561) 822-1554 (TTY: 800-955-8771).

###

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Hill

Democrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue

Democrats are looking to flip the script by going on offense against Senate Republicans’ refusal to raise the debt ceiling. The party’s latest pre-midterms strategy mirrors the GOP game plan of tying vulnerable Democratic incumbents to inflation and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which has been championed by the party’s progressive flank. Like that GOP gambit, Democrats hope they can win voters over by bringing a faraway financial concept to voters’ kitchen tables.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith James
CNN

Kellogg's strike: 1,400 cereal factory workers hit picket lines

New York (CNN Business) — Workers at the Kellogg Company — maker of breakfast staples such as Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies — are on strike, after yearlong negotiations between union and management broke down. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union said in a press release...
ADVOCACY
West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida

72
Followers
384
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

West Palm Beach is a city in and the county seat of Palm Beach County, Florida, United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy