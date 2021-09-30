City of West Palm Beach, Affiliated Development Host “The Grand” Groundbreaking

Left to right: Jennifer Ferriol, West Palm Beach Housing and Community Development Department director; Jeff Burns, co-founder and CEO at Affiliated Development; Commissioner Christy Fox, District 3; Commissioner Kelly Shoaf, District 1; West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James; Commissioner Christina Lambert, District 4; Commissioner Shalonda Warren, District 2; Nick Rojo, co-founder and president at Affiliated Development.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (September 30, 2021) – The city of West Palm Beach and Affiliated Development recently broke ground on “The Grand,” an $81M mixed-income workforce housing project. The complex is the most significant investment in the city’s Historic Northwest and was designed with the local community’s needs at the forefront.

The Grand will offer 301 one- and two-bedroom apartments and nine three-bedroom townhomes, as well as ground floor commercial space. Two thirds of the complex’s units will be listed starting at 80% area medium income (AMI) and combine luxury with affordability. This new eight-story building will be walking distance from the Tri Rail and Brightline stations, office space and several entertainment venues.

The city and the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency contributed a combined $15M in various funding incentives. Moss & Associates is the general contractor. MSA Architecture is the designer.

“The Grand will be the most transformative project in the history of our Historic Northwest and, perhaps, in our city’s history,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James. “We are incredibly thankful to Affiliated Development and all of our partners for believing in this promising neighborhood. This project supports our city’s efforts to ensure more workforce housing in our city, build stronger neighborhoods, and create better connections for residents between their home and job.”

“Our goal is to work with our city partners to create a transformative project that ignites redevelopment activities within the CRA target area, as well as increases the quality of life for city residents,” said Jeff Burns, co-founder and CEO of Affiliated Development. “West Palm Beach’s leadership and staff have been amazing to work with, and we are excited to play a role in this city’s evolution.”

The Grand helps advance Mayor Keith A. James initiative to expand the city’s workforce and affordable housing stock. Announced in 2019, Mayor’s signature ‘500 in 3’ initiative aims to break ground on or bring online 500 affordable housing units within three years. With the groundbreaking for The Grand, the city has surpassed this goal well within its mark as the total number of units completed or in progress reaches 544.

The project is expected to be complete in spring of 2023.

For more information about the city’s HCD, please visit www.wpb.org/hcd or call (561) 822-1250 (TTY: 800-955-8771). For more information about the CRA, visit www.wpb.org/cra or call (561) 822-1554 (TTY: 800-955-8771).

