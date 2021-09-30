Public Input Wanted for Future 8111 S. Dixie Hwy. Redevelopment

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (September 30, 2021) – The City of West Palm Beach has issued a solicitation, in the way of an Invitation to Negotiate (ITN), for the sale and/or lease and development of city-owned property located at 8111 South Dixie Highway. The city asks for public comment on six proposals now under consideration. The city intends to select a developer to design and construct a development of significant impact and prominence on the site. The city is seeking a proposal that will maximize the development potential of the site, act as a catalyst for additional development and economic impact, and provide a noticeable gateway to the city.

Friday, October 1, 2021 through midnight on Thursday, October 21, 2021, residents will have the ability to view the proposals online, evaluate them, and provide feedback and comments. To view the proposals and provide your feedback, visit wpb.org/8111.

The proposals being considered were provided by these developers:

Affiliated Development

Blueway Partners

Flagler Realty & Development

Gilbane Development Company

Hyperion Development Group

Kaufman Lynn and Falcone Group

The proposals were selected for the short list in accordance with the process outlined in the ITN document. This process called for the establishment of two selection committees to review and evaluate the proposals. The Internal Review Committee and the Citizens Review Committee reviewed all proposals received and ranked them utilizing the solicitation’s evaluation criteria. At a Special City Commission meeting on Monday, September 13, 2021, the rankings of the review committees were presented to Mayor Keith A. James and city commissioners, who identified the shortlisted proposals. Click here to view a recording of the meeting.

