CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Palm Beach, FL

Public Input Wanted for Future 8111 S. Dixie Hwy. Redevelopment

West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida
 6 days ago

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (September 30, 2021) – The City of West Palm Beach has issued a solicitation, in the way of an Invitation to Negotiate (ITN), for the sale and/or lease and development of city-owned property located at 8111 South Dixie Highway. The city asks for public comment on six proposals now under consideration. The city intends to select a developer to design and construct a development of significant impact and prominence on the site. The city is seeking a proposal that will maximize the development potential of the site, act as a catalyst for additional development and economic impact, and provide a noticeable gateway to the city.

Friday, October 1, 2021 through midnight on Thursday, October 21, 2021, residents will have the ability to view the proposals online, evaluate them, and provide feedback and comments. To view the proposals and provide your feedback, visit wpb.org/8111.

The proposals being considered were provided by these developers:

  • Affiliated Development
  • Blueway Partners
  • Flagler Realty & Development
  • Gilbane Development Company
  • Hyperion Development Group
  • Kaufman Lynn and Falcone Group

The proposals were selected for the short list in accordance with the process outlined in the ITN document. This process called for the establishment of two selection committees to review and evaluate the proposals. The Internal Review Committee and the Citizens Review Committee reviewed all proposals received and ranked them utilizing the solicitation’s evaluation criteria. At a Special City Commission meeting on Monday, September 13, 2021, the rankings of the review committees were presented to Mayor Keith A. James and city commissioners, who identified the shortlisted proposals. Click here to view a recording of the meeting.

To learn more about the City of West Palm Beach, please call (561) 822-1200 (TTY: 800-955-8771) or visit: wpb.org.

###

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Hill

Democrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue

Democrats are looking to flip the script by going on offense against Senate Republicans’ refusal to raise the debt ceiling. The party’s latest pre-midterms strategy mirrors the GOP game plan of tying vulnerable Democratic incumbents to inflation and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which has been championed by the party’s progressive flank. Like that GOP gambit, Democrats hope they can win voters over by bringing a faraway financial concept to voters’ kitchen tables.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itn#Falcone Group#Special City Commission
CNN

Kellogg's strike: 1,400 cereal factory workers hit picket lines

New York (CNN Business) — Workers at the Kellogg Company — maker of breakfast staples such as Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies — are on strike, after yearlong negotiations between union and management broke down. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union said in a press release...
ADVOCACY
West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida

72
Followers
384
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

West Palm Beach is a city in and the county seat of Palm Beach County, Florida, United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy