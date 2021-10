ST. LOUIS– Des Peres may be getting a Shake Shack and the developer is proposing for it to include the area’s first drive-thru location. The proposed location would be on the 13000 block of Manchester Road on the current site of the Hunan Star Chinese restaurant, although a representative for Hunan Star told FOX2 Monday that his restaurant was still open and that there was no deal he was aware of finalized for Shake Shack.

DES PERES, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO