A State Police violent crimes unit will work with the Schuyler County District Attorney’s office in investigating the March death of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse. The 21-year old Morse passed away nine days after suffering a medical emergency while training at the State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls. The Watertown Daily Times reports the violent crimes unit with Troop E based in Canandaigua will now help try to get answers into what factors contributed to Morse’s death. The unit normally investigates assaults, homicides, and other serious crimes.

SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO