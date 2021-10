If you have the faintest idea of the collector car market, you’ll be aware that vintage Porsche prices have skyrocketed in the last decade and a half, especially the 911s from the air-cooled era. The only classic Porsche you can still find at a relatively cheaper price is the 928. You’ll find decent examples of the Porsche 928 for as low as $20,000, making it one of the most value-for-money classic models by the German automaker. However, Barrett-Jackson’s inaugural Houston auction sold a 1979 Porsche 928 for a whopping $1.98 million. Surprised? There’s good reason for the mind-bending hammer price. Well, you see, it’s the 928 Tom Cruise drove in the 1983 film Risky Business.

