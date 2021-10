We’re less than two weeks away from the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model (and Metroid Dread)! Some outlets have been able to try out this new version of the Nintendo Switch for themselves, yet we haven’t had an official unboxing. Nintendo of America’s weekly Nintendo Minute show (which is never a minute) is ready to fill that void today, with Kit and Krysta unboxing the White version. Check out the new packaging, White Joy-Cons, the newly redesigned dock, and more!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO