Mayor Gary Christenson and City Council President Neal Anderson surprised longtime Malden residents, Donna and Billy Spadafora, with a citation commending them on their 40 plus years of operating the famous Spadafora Slush and Ice Cream. Members of their family, including School Committee member Jennifer Spadafora were in attendance for the surprise. The Spadaforas have decided to retire and close their business. The Mayor also thanked them for their support of the community including providing summer jobs for our youth, serving slush at local charitable events and for the long-lasting difference they have made in the community. We wish them all the best in the years ahead!

MALDEN, MA ・ 22 DAYS AGO