New Doc ‘For Love’ Shows the Atrocities of Canada’s Indigenous Foster Care System

September 30 marks the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. Long overdue, this statutory holiday is meant for the country to reckon with its atrocious history of mistreatment of Indigenous peoples and the lasting intergenerational trauma of the residential school system. For Indigenous communities across the nation, such harsh realities are far from news—they've been suffering at the hands of the government since Canada's conception, and continue to do so through unjust laws, neglect, and systematic discrimination. New documentary For Love highlights this, but also shows that hope is on the horizon, and that the beauty of Indigenous cultures across the country has persevered against tyranny.