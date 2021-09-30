CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Doc ‘For Love’ Shows the Atrocities of Canada’s Indigenous Foster Care System

By Shadi Bozorg
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. September 30 marks the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. Long overdue, this statutory holiday is meant for the country to reckon with its atrocious history of mistreatment of Indigenous peoples and the lasting intergenerational trauma of the residential school system. For Indigenous communities across the nation, such harsh realities are far from news—they’ve been suffering at the hands of the government since Canada’s conception, and continue to do so through unjust laws, neglect, and systematic discrimination. New documentary For Love highlights this, but also shows that hope is on the horizon, and that the beauty of Indigenous cultures across the country has persevered against tyranny.

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Canada indigenous children's compensation order upheld

Canada's federal court has dismissed a government bid to avoid paying compensation to indigenous children who suffered welfare discrimination. In 2016, a rights tribunal ruled that the government had underfunded First Nations children's services compared with those for non-indigenous children. It ordered C$40,000 ($31,350; £23,340) payouts to each child forced...
AMERICAS
Narcity

Canada’s Federal Court Just Dismissed Trudeau’s Indigenous Child-Welfare Appeals

It upheld the ruling that Canada's government "wilfully and recklessly" discriminated against Indigenous children. 👇. Canada's federal court has officially dismissed two legal challenges from Justin Trudeau's government, paving the way for billions to be paid in compensation to First Nations children who faced discrimination in the welfare system. On...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shania Twain
US News and World Report

Court Backs Ruling That Canada Must Compensate Indigenous Foster Children for Discrimination

(Reuters) -Canada's Federal Court on Wednesday upheld a human rights tribunal ruling ordering the Canadian government to compensate indigenous children and families in foster care for suffering discrimination. The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruled in 2016 that the federal government allocated less funds for child and family services of indigenous...
WORLD
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Foster Parents#Indigenous People#Race And Ethnicity#Complexcon#A Ap Rocky
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Nightbirde Gives Heartbreaking Health Update

Jane Marczewski, AKA “Nightbirde,” broke everyone’s hearts on “America’s Got Talent” when she eventually dropped out due to the severity of her cancer. The former contestant absolutely astounded the judges and audiences who watched her perform. She even convinced the stoic Simon Cowell to award her his Golden Buzzer, automatically moving her forward to the live show. But unfortunately, Nightbirde couldn’t make any more in-person appearances on “America’s Got Talent” as her leukemia has worsened recently.
MUSIC
knau.org

New Report Shows How Indigenous Nations Respond To Climate Change

Indigenous nations are at the frontlines of climate change, but they’re also leaders in how to adapt to changing weather conditions and transition to renewable energy. That’s the conclusion of a new report published by the Institute of Tribal Environmental Professionals at Northern Arizona University. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny spoke with two of the report’s authors, Nikki Cooley and Kelsey Morales.
ENVIRONMENT
Complex

Amaal on “Heaven,” Empowering Women, and Toronto’s Best Somali Food

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Music has always been like therapy for Juno nominee Amaal. Still, the Somali-Canadian R&B artist says there was part of herself that she hadn’t felt completely comfortable showing until now.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

Indigenous leader to France's Macron: Save the Amazon

Decrying the “predation” of his homeland, a Brazilian Indigenous leader is appealing to France’s president to use his global sway to fight the deforestation of the Amazon Ninawa, a leader of the Huni Kui people who uses just one name, delivered a letter on Saturday to the office of French President Emmanuel Macron He urged the French leader to lean on the whole 27-nation European Union to limit trade linked to deforestation. His appeal also called for pressure on Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to halt logging, farming and development projects that are destroying the Amazon rainforest.In the letter,...
AMERICAS
WashingtonExaminer

Woman who survived 1918 flu and world war succumbs to COVID-19

She lived a life of adventure that spanned two continents. She fell in love with a World War II fighter pilot, barely escaped Europe ahead of Benito Mussolini’s fascists, ground steel for the U.S. war effort and advocated for her disabled daughter in a far less enlightened time. She was, her daughter said, someone who didn’t make a habit of giving up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

‘Quietness’ Director André Ristum on ‘Hospicio Colonia,’ Inspired by a True Story of Psychiatric Hospital Hell

Elisa is a young Brazilian woman living with her family, a situation that provokes the kind of conflicts between father and daughter that could be expected. When she defies her father’s wishes to marry the man her father has chosen for her and ends up pregnant by the man she truly loves, the family structure is destroyed. Her father commits her to a mental hospital where, along with her fellow “patients,” she suffers demeaning abuse. It was part of a “mental health” system based largely on ignorance. “The system of these psychiatric hospitals in Brazil,” explains “Hospicio Colonia” director Andre Ristum, began...
MOVIES
Louisiana Illuminator

The U.S. government’s treatment of Haitian asylum seekers reeks of hypocrisy

After horrific photos emerged of men falling from airplanes and babies in great peril at the Kabul Airport weeks ago, I noticed a dramatic uptick in my various news feeds of the phrase “moral obligation.” Across all mediums, I heard righteous call for the United States and nations around the globe to remember promises made […] The post The U.S. government’s treatment of Haitian asylum seekers reeks of hypocrisy appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
IMMIGRATION
Complex

Manila Grey Return With “Island Baby (Maarte)” Off Paradise Rising EP ‘semilucent 2’

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Vancouver R&B duo Manila Grey are back with a splashy new music video for their tune “Island Baby (Maarte).” The track is the lead single off Paradise Rising’s sophomore compilation EP, semilucent 2.
MUSIC
AFP

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver its diversity promise

After almost a decade of exclusively Western authors, will the Nobel Literature Prize broaden its horizons? The bestowers of the prestigious award have a chance on Thursday to deliver on their diversity pledge. A #MeToo scandal caused the 2018 prize to be postponed, and there has been recurring criticism over the choice of male and Eurocentric laureates. And it is two years since the Swedish Academy that awards the prize promised new criteria that would lead to a more global and gender-equal literature prize. Since then, two women have taken home the honour: Polish novelist Olga Tokarczuk for 2018, and the American poet Louise Gluck last year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Gazette

Canada's Trudeau draws fire for holiday on first national indigenous holiday

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau drew criticism on Thursday for flying to the West Coast on holiday on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation honoring the lost children and survivors of indigenous schools. Trudeau's official itinerary said he would be taking a private day in...
AMERICAS

Comments / 0

Community Policy