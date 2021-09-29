10 Things to Test in Your Future NGFW

Just as the threat landscape evolves over time, so does security technology. Having been in the cyber security space for more than 15 years, I have witnessed a number of evolutions first hand. I have seen macro changes such as the rotation of antivirus solutions from the endpoint to the gateway and back again, as well as the bundling of endpoint security products such as antivirus, antispyware, host intrusion prevention, and application control into an endpoint protection platform (EPP). And then EPP expanded even further to not only protect the endpoint but also the data residing on it, adding stand-alone data loss prevention, port and device control, full disk encryption and similar capabilities into the platform. Now today, new enhancements to protection capabilities complement those focused on detection and response.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO