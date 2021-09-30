Hanford Gourmet: Early Chinese eatery located downtown is long-forgotten — almost

“A Second Look.” This was the title of the late Doris Robertson Polley’s column that the Hanford Sentinel published throughout the 1990s. A native Hanfordite with deep roots, Doris and her husband, Donald, in 1989 returned to Hanford, where they decided to spend their golden years after retirement. She wrote: “We’re rediscovering the tree-lined streets, the elegant old homes that were here when we were growing up, the quaintness of old Chinatown and the beauty of the downtown buildings, restored, primped and painted.” That was the gist of her columns, past histories woven into the present. Of course, Mom saved every single column.