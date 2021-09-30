Baldwin schools looking to fill openings at Oct. 13 Job Fair

(OBA®) – Foley, AL – Foley’s city council voted to add two executives at its Sept. 20 meeting and is planning to add a third in the future. “With the growth that we are seeing as a city, and expect to continue seeing into the future, the mayor and council wanted to organize the departments in a way that helps us to be better prepared and better able to respond to the needs of the city as we grow,” City Administrator Michael Thompson said.

FOLEY, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO