Baldwin schools looking to fill openings at Oct. 13 Job Fair
(OBA®) – Robertsdale, AL – The Baldwin County School Board announce it will be hosting a Classified Job Fair on Oct. 13 at the Robertsdale Coliseum from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. “The purpose of this job fair is to recruit qualified applicants for our vacancies and to increase interest in our classified positions,” the board said in an email sent to media outlets. “For the last several years, we have held Teacher Job Fairs and have had success in recruiting great candidates that we have then been able to employ.”www.obawebsite.com
Comments / 0