CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegan, MI

$5,000 Reward Offered for Information on Allegan State Game Area Arson

By Lacy James
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Michigan DNR is seeking tips after a likely arsonist destroys $35,000 worth of timber in the Allegan State Game Area. Shortly after 5:00 a.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021, Allegan County Central Dispatch received a call from a helicopter crew about a significant fire. The helicopter crew reported that a large fire could be seen while flying over the Allegan State Game area south of 116th Avenue, east of 46th Street, in Valley Township, southwest Michigan.

mix957gr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mix 95.7FM

Ottawa County Sheriff Looking for Hit-and-Run Driver

Authorities with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in a hit-and-run situation. WZZM says that on Sunday evening a man was walking on the shoulder of the road, near Felix's Marina in Grand Haven, when a pick-up truck hit him from behind. Instead of stopping, the truck continued to drive off.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Allegan, MI
Government
Allegan County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Government
County
Allegan County, MI
City
Allegan, MI
Allegan County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Allegan, MI
Crime & Safety
Mix 95.7FM

Kent County Police Looking for Driver Who Gave Murder Suspect a Ride

The Kent County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help identifying anyone who may have picked up murder suspect, Jacob Alan Ryan on Sept. 16, 2021. Ryan is accused of fatally stabbing Rockford mother, 25-year-old Ciara Paul. Paul's two children, ages 2 and 5, were found injured in the home and transported to Helen Devos Children’s Hospital for medical treatment. According to Wood TV 8, the following day the children were listed in stable condition. Police had initially been called to the Cannon Township residence around 7:25 p.m. on September16 to perform a welfare check when they discover Paul's body and the injured children.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan Woman’s Thoughtful Act Lands Her Behind Bars

What do you value more in a relationship - intelligence or thoughtfulness? Please read the following story before making that decision. This story took place in the Detroit suburb of Troy, where a 30-year-old Madison Heights woman was in a car with her boyfriend, that was pulled over by the police. It was not clear why they pulled him over, but they did.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Best Roads in West Michigan to See Fall Color

It is that time of year again...the sun is setting earlier, the temperatures are cooling off, and the leaves on the trees are changing color. Where are the best roads in West Michigan to see some of nature's beauty?. Again this year, the County Road Association has put together their...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sgt#Billsby Lumber Company#Dnr
Mix 95.7FM

Was A West Michigan Homecoming Event Drugged As Retaliation For Bullying?

The Wayland Police have asked the public for help in finding out what caused many students to become sick on Saturday Night at the Wayland Union Homecoming Dance. Approximately 600 students attended the event on Saturday night. When some students started complaining of sickness and nausea, officers on-site and school officials secured the food and drinks that the students were consuming.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy