$5,000 Reward Offered for Information on Allegan State Game Area Arson

The Kent County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help identifying anyone who may have picked up murder suspect, Jacob Alan Ryan on Sept. 16, 2021. Ryan is accused of fatally stabbing Rockford mother, 25-year-old Ciara Paul. Paul's two children, ages 2 and 5, were found injured in the home and transported to Helen Devos Children’s Hospital for medical treatment. According to Wood TV 8, the following day the children were listed in stable condition. Police had initially been called to the Cannon Township residence around 7:25 p.m. on September16 to perform a welfare check when they discover Paul's body and the injured children.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO