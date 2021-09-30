CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Jensen: Warming up for cool-weather fishing

tricountytimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFishing in the fall offers the chance to catch lots of fish, and the odds for catching a big one, if you’re on big fish water, are as good as they get. It’s not hard to understand why some anglers look forward to fall fishing. Fall fishing means there are...

www.tricountytimes.com

kotatv.com

Cool Today; Unseasonably Warm this Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see clearing skies today after the light rain overnight and early this morning. It will be a comfortable Fall day today with highs in the 60s this afternoon with locally breezy conditions. A strong upper level ridge of high pressure will build over...
RAPID CITY, SD
Ames Tribune

Bob Jensen: Tips for catching fish on the weedline this fall

From as soon as weedbeds are established in early summer and well into the autumn months, the deep weedline is a very good place to look for hungry predator fish. They’ll be there looking for something to eat, and if they see your bait, the chances are good that they’ll eat it. Following are some ideas for catching fish on the weedline for the next few weeks.
Daily Item

How to handle venison in warm weather

When you consider that last year Pennsylvania sold 373,700 archery deer licenses, not to mention those hunters participating in the early muzzleloader hunt as well as the early antlerless hunt for both juniors and seniors, that I consider it important for those going afield to know the basics of how to handle venison during warm weather.
NBC4 Columbus

Beautiful fall weather, warming trend

We enjoyed plenty of sunshine Sunday and seasonable temperatures in the mid-70s, after a chilly start in the 40s this morning. High pressure will dominate our weather for days to come, with a the main center becoming established in the Southeastern states. Temperatures tonight won’t be as chilly with a light southwest breeze, bottoming out in the 50s.
suncoastnews.com

The Fishin’ Report: Snook fishing heats up as water cool off

Capt. Mike Manning (727) 243-8918: Capt. Mike says the water is cooling down and the fish are turning on. Look for snook inside creeks when the water is up. Redfish are working rocky points and mangroves. Capt. Mike’s nephew reported an excellent day working snook in creeks at Westport and Salt Springs just north of the Cotee River. He also made a trip to the shallow rocks northwest of Hudson, and fishing the 10- to 12-foot depths took a limit of gag grouper on plugs and live pinfish in about 90 minutes. In an interesting phenomenon well after the tarpon season usually ends in Boca Grande, anglers and captains fishing Charlotte Harbor are experiencing some of the best tarpon fishing of the year. Some are jumping up to 18 fish in a morning. Anglers who want a late-season tarpon don’t have to travel so far, however, as Tampa Bay has plenty, with fish being taken under some of the Bay bridges as well as around the Courtney Campbell Causeway at the top of the Bay.
ABC 4

Will the cool temps continue or will it warm up this weekend?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah!. We have another great day ahead of us as we head into spooky season. Closing out the work week, we’re remaining on the warm side once again with most of the Beehive State and Great Basin seeing temperatures hang around the 70s and even some 80s in southern Utah.
Killeen Daily Herald

BOB MAINDELLE: On the brink of fantastic fall fishing

I have now fished on our two local reservoirs, Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes, for 29 years after coming to this area as a bachelor lieutenant in the Army’s 2nd Armored Division back in 1992. What I witnessed this past week was the single fastest transition of fish from their...
kshb.com

Weather Blog: A Cold Front and Big Warm Up

Have you noticed the haze is back in the air? If you have been observing the sky this summer then you know what it is from. Yes, smoke from the western wildfires. This smoke will be in and out of our sky until those fires get extinguished. Unfortunately, there is no pattern change out west for wetter weather seen at this time.
TrendHunter.com

Comforting Cool Weather Cereals

The Apple Pie Toast Crunch cereal is being launched by General Mills ahead of the holiday season to provide consumers with a way to enjoy the flavors of the season in an alternative way. The cereal is focused on emulating the flavor of a fresh slice of apple pie to provide access to the dessert in the morning hours of whenever a craving hits. The cereal is being encouraged by the brand to be mixed with its Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch to create a caramel apple flavor.
KSLA

Great weather Friday ahead of a gradual warm up

(KSLA) - The weather will continue to be perfect for Friday. Temperatures will warm up to only the mid 80s with low humidity. By this weekend and next week, temperatures will start to rebound again. Overnight will be nice and cool once again. Temperatures will be falling to the upper...
fortwaynesnbc.com

Sun and warm weather continues

FORT WAYNE,Ind.(Fort Wayne’s NBC) — A strong high-pressure system will continue to bring sunny and dry weather to the region for most of the week. Temperatures will generally range from the mid 70s to the low 80s although it might be slightly cooler by the weekend. There is very little chance of rain throughout the period.
13 WHAM

Cool weather sticks around

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After starting the day with temperatures in the 40s, we'll see temperatures move along pretty well today. Expect plenty of sunshine for much of the day. It will be a cool day, with highs in the mid 60s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy. An isolated shower is...
Telegraph

Weather will be cool, beautiful this week

Turn off your air conditioner and open your windows. Temperatures in the region this week are going to see highs in the 70s and low-80s with pleasant evening and morning lows in the 50s and 60s. According to the National Weather Service, a front will move in Monday night and...
KWQC

Warm Weather For the First Of October

Quad Cities, IA/IL - We’ll see clouds thinning out this evening, followed by a sunny start to your Friday. Clouds move back in by afternoon, and after that, looks like we’re on track to see a few changes ahead—namely some unsettled weather heading into the weekend. Low pressure moving out of the plains and an accompanying cold front will be the main focus for showers and even some isolated thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday. Rain chances continue into Sunday, before wrapping up overnight. Readings should reach the middle to upper 70′s. Turning our attention to Monday, look for cool and dry conditions heading into the work week, with highs only reaching the upper 60′s to low 70′s.
krcrtv.com

Calmer winds and warm weather for Tuesday

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 8:00 tonight in the valley and 11:00 Tuesday morning for the mountains east of the valley. Winds have started to calm down in the foothills but remain a bit on the breezy side in the valley this evening. The winds are expected...
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Nice taste of Fall starts tomorrow, but warming up into the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Pre-frontal warming ahead of the cold front allowed most of Texoma to see temperatures soar in the triple digits this afternoon. As the cold front continues to descend south across Texoma, temperatures have been dropping from the 100s down to the 80s. Wind speeds have also been increasing, with gusts behind the cold front out of the north at 15-25 mph and gusting up to 30-35 mph overnight.
