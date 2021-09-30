CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

US initial jobless claims rise again, led by California

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplications for U.S. state unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose for a third straight week, led by another surge in California, and reflecting choppiness in weekly data. Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs rose to 362,000 in the week ended Sept. 25, a seven-week high, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a decrease to 330,000 new applications.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
Local
California Government
arcamax.com

Commentary: Shut down US tax havens

The Pandora Papers, released in early October, are the product of massive data leaks carefully analyzed by more than 600 journalists from around the world. They unmask the secretive ways that the world’s super-wealthy hide trillions of dollars and dodge taxes — not just on some sandy Caribbean island, but right here in the United States.
PERSONAL FINANCE
TownLift

Utah has the fifth-largest labor shortage in the country

PARK CITY, Utah — There are 1.45 jobs in Utah for every unemployed person in the state. That is the fifth-highest number for all 50 US states and the District of Columbia. “The workers were chased away during COVID,” Mark Knold, chief economist for the Utah Department of Workforce Services (DWS) told KSL. “The labor […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Initial Jobless Claims#Labor Department#Bloomberg#Treasury#The White House#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
FOX40

US trade deficit hits record $73.3 billion in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit increased to a record $73.3 billion in August as a small gain in exports was swamped by a much larger increase in imports. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the monthly trade deficit increased 4.2% in August, rising to an all-time high, surpassing the previous record of $73.2 […]
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Can Rising Unemployment Claims Connect To More Payments?

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue plan into effect on Thursday, March 11, 2020, about seven months ago. The bill has provided a variety of economic benefits to struggling Americans, including the third round of stimulus checks worth up to $1,400, the Child Tax Credit as monthly payments to parents with eligible co-dependents, stimulus checks for struggling homeowners, and the emergency rental assistance program for struggling renters.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
thegazette.com

U.S. jobless claims rise third straight week

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose for the third straight week, a sign that the highly contagious delta variant may be slowing a recovery in the job market. Claims rose unexpectedly by 11,000 last week to 362,000, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. Economists had been...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Middletown Press

Jobless Claims Rise Above Expectations, Sapping Confidence in Labor Market Recovery

The number of U.S. workers who filed for unemployment rose above expectations last week, hitting the highest level in over a month and casting doubt on the strength of the labor market recovery. First-time filings for unemployment insurance—a proxy for layoffs—came in at 362,000 for the week ending on Sept....
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Jobless Claims Jump To 362,000, Unexpectedly Increase Again

The number of Americans filing new unemployment claims increased to 362,000 last week as the economy continues to slowly recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The Bureau of Labor Statistics figure released Thursday represents an increase in the number of new jobless claims compared to the week ending Sept. 18, when 351,000 new jobless claims were reported. Jobless claims were expected to decline to 335,000, The Wall Street Journal reported.
ECONOMY
talesbuzz.com

New jobless claims rise as COVID cases begin to fall

The number of Americans newly seeking jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week even as the summer surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant appears to have peaked and begins to decline, the feds said Thursday. Initial filings for unemployment benefits, seen as a proxy for layoffs, rose to...
BUSINESS
wsau.com

U.S. weekly jobless claims rise; second quarter GDP revised higher

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased last week for the third straight week, which could raise concerns that the labor market was softening. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 362,000 for the week ended Sept. 25,...
ECONOMY
Macdaily News

Weekly U.S. jobless claims rise more than expected

The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits rose by 11,000 to 362,000 in the week ended September 25th, according to the Labor Department. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the number of first-time filings to decline to 335,000. Fox Business:. The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Rising US jobless claims could hold back dollar strength

Weekly jobless claims in the US rose for the fourth week, stubbornly rejecting analysts' forecasts of a decline. The latest data showed an increase in claims up to 362K last week against 351K a week earlier and projections of a fall to 333K. Analysts expected the fall after the expiry...
U.S. POLITICS
kfgo.com

Futures rise ahead of jobless claims, GDP data

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday, indicating a slightly positive end to a bruising month for Wall Street, with focus turning toward economic data and government funding negotiations. Jobless claims data, due at 08:30 a.m. ET, is expected to point to a steady recovery in the jobs...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy