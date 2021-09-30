Indiana INTERNnet expands support of Indiana’s talent pipelines, rebrands to Work and Learn Indiana
INDIANA – After 20 years of serving Indiana's employers, educators, and talent, Indiana INTERNnet has rebranded to Work and Learn Indiana (WLI), dramatically expanded its mission, and will offer many new initiatives. The redesigned and updated website hosts Indiana's largest statewide marketplace of work and learning opportunities for Hoosiers and employers that promote talent development and career advancement.
