Commentary: COVID vaccine resistance rejects prior successes
In the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, it seemed like most everyone eagerly awaited the development and approval of a vaccine that would end the nightmare. The miracle happened with the creation of a highly efficacious and safe vaccine in record time. I hoped that finally there would be a renewed appreciation for immunizations. But for the 40 percent of eligible Americans who remain unvaccinated for COVID-19, attitudes didn’t largely change.www.therepublic.com
