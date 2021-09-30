New Amex Referrals, Earn Extra 4X on All Purchases for 3 Months

Web giant Amazon turned 26-years-old in 2020, meaning there’s probably a few young people working at your office who have never known a world without the consumer behemoth. The house that Bezos built gets its fair share of criticism but deserves credit for innovation and being willing to bet big money on research and development. In 2019 the company spent US$36 billion on R&D. The money went to programs researching smart home assistants, robots, and other things you’ll be ordering from them in a few years. Amazon is also one of the only companies that have a quality loyalty program… it’s called “Free Shipping” and “Easy Return Policies,” brilliant tactical moves that boost sales and stoke feelings of loyalty. How many times have you added a few things to your cart to get free shipping, and then felt good about doing so… cuz, hey, I got free shipping! Most other companies, however, flounder when it comes to reward programs. What they offer as rewards are often outdated or unwanted. And so many such schemes involve a ton of red tape. The downsides are a bridge too far for most, and research proves most people these days are skipping offers to join e-clubs, become members, or even redeem free points. Put simply: we don’t like hassles.

