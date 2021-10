With stars like Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys playing, the tournament is the first time that pro-level tennis has been in Chi-Town in over 20 years. Soon enough, we will be talking about the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic in the same way we speak of the U.S. Open, Wimbledon, Australian Open and more. But for the man who created the first 500-level WTA event promoted by an African American, tennis coach and commentator Kamau Murray, he’s already reached his major goal. He’s brought tennis to his native city, which hasn’t seen a tournament like this in decades.

