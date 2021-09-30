CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsport, PA

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to play wide-reaching set list

Sun-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 8, the Community Arts Center welcomes country-rock legends Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to the Dr. William J. Martin Theatre. Since their first gig in 1966 as a jug band in beautiful Southern California, Nitty Gritty has been evolving their sound and bringing their classic American Roots music around the globe, according to a news release. The touring group now includes Jeff Hanna on acoustic and electric guitar, Jimmie Fadden on drums and harmonica, Bob Carpenter on keyboards, Jim Photoglo on bass and acoustic guitar, Ross Holmes on fiddle and mandolin and Jaime Hanna on electric and acoustic guitar.

www.sungazette.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamsport, PA
Entertainment
City
Williamsport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
The Hill

Democrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue

Democrats are looking to flip the script by going on offense against Senate Republicans’ refusal to raise the debt ceiling. The party’s latest pre-midterms strategy mirrors the GOP game plan of tying vulnerable Democratic incumbents to inflation and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which has been championed by the party’s progressive flank. Like that GOP gambit, Democrats hope they can win voters over by bringing a faraway financial concept to voters’ kitchen tables.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Holmes
CNN

Kellogg's strike: 1,400 cereal factory workers hit picket lines

New York (CNN Business) — Workers at the Kellogg Company — maker of breakfast staples such as Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies — are on strike, after yearlong negotiations between union and management broke down. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union said in a press release...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy