Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to play wide-reaching set list

On Oct. 8, the Community Arts Center welcomes country-rock legends Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to the Dr. William J. Martin Theatre. Since their first gig in 1966 as a jug band in beautiful Southern California, Nitty Gritty has been evolving their sound and bringing their classic American Roots music around the globe, according to a news release. The touring group now includes Jeff Hanna on acoustic and electric guitar, Jimmie Fadden on drums and harmonica, Bob Carpenter on keyboards, Jim Photoglo on bass and acoustic guitar, Ross Holmes on fiddle and mandolin and Jaime Hanna on electric and acoustic guitar.