Williamsport, PA

Pajama Factory to open doors for First Friday

Sun-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pajama Factory will host an open studio event from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday to introduce Williamsport to its creative community. “It has been over a year and a half since The Pajama Factory has welcomed the community into our studios,” a news release from the Pajama Factory said. “Join us in seeing what we’ve been up to, what new tenants have joined our community and maybe even, for some of you, visit us for the first time. We will be opening our doors and sharing what we’ve been up to, and we’d love to see you there.”

EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Open Doors#Instant Coffee#The Pajama Factory#Factory Works Photo Lab#Gallery 1307#Factory Works Clay Studio
