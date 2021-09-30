Pajama Factory to open doors for First Friday

The Pajama Factory will host an open studio event from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday to introduce Williamsport to its creative community. “It has been over a year and a half since The Pajama Factory has welcomed the community into our studios,” a news release from the Pajama Factory said. “Join us in seeing what we’ve been up to, what new tenants have joined our community and maybe even, for some of you, visit us for the first time. We will be opening our doors and sharing what we’ve been up to, and we’d love to see you there.”