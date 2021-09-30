British ensemble coming to sing in Happy Valley

Gene Autry has been dead for more than 20 years. But, his legacy as the famous “Singing Cowboy” continues to live on with his fans. It was on this day – Sept. 29 – that Autry was born in 1907, according to Cowboys & Indians. During his successful career, he gave us many beloved songs. A few of those hits had a Christmas theme and are still enjoyed by people of all ages to this day. These tracks included “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and “Frosty the Snowman.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO