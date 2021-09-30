CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

British ensemble coming to sing in Happy Valley

Sun-Gazette
 6 days ago

British vocal ensemble Voces8 will return to Penn State with “After Silence,” a program of choral works inspired by Aldous Huxley’s thoughts on the essential force of music. The live ticketed concert will start at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 12, in the Penn State School of Music Recital Hall. Voces8’s varied...

Calhoun County Journal

Ensemble Schuman at OPAC

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 7:00 pm Event by Oxford Performing Arts Center Tickets: www.oxfordpac.org/events/detail/ensemble-schuman Public Event A dazzling, colorful trio of soloists, the members of Ensemble Schumann – Thomas Gallant, Oboe, Steve Larson, Viola, and Sally Pinkas, Piano, present works by their name-sake Robert Schumann, as well as by Brahms, Saint-Saëns, Loeffler, Poulenc, Shostakovich, and others. Ensemble Schumann, bring […]
MUSIC
buffalospree.com

Liminal Space Ensemble

Hope Wilk and Nicole Murray met when Wilk held a harp recital at the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra’s offices and Murray was in attendance. After that, the two became fast friends and, in 2019, founded Buffalo’s Liminal Space Ensemble. Over the past two years, the group has grown to include Wilk (harp), Murray (flute), Josh Lauretig (oboe), Spencer Reese (clarinet), Madeline Olsen (harp), Ben Havey (piano), Juan Herrera (percussion), John Smigielski (percussion), Evan Courtin (violin), Shannon Reilly (violin), Isa Constanza (viola), Bob Donowick (viola), Alex Cousins (cello), and Jonathan Borden (bass). Together they are looking to demystify the sometimes baffling world of new music. “New music is music that is reflecting what is happening now,” says Cousins. Wilk adds, “That usually comes from the classical music canon and beyond.”
BUFFALO, NY
southcooknews.com

Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre Coming to Moraine Valley

Moraine Valley Community College issued the following announcement on Sept. 24. Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre is bringing their show to Moraine Valley Community College on Saturday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., in the Fine and Performing Arts Center’s (FPAC) Dorothy Menker Theater, 9000 W. College Parkway in Palos Hills. This younger...
CHICAGO, IL
American Songwriter

At Age 15, Nora Brown Bears the Torch of Ancient Music Traditions with Poise on New LP ‘Sidetrack My Engine’

“There’s not much music in my family,” 15-year-old Nora Brown tells American Songwriter about her second full-length album, Sidetrack My Engine. Released September 24 via Jalopy Records, the seven-track A/B side collection follows Brown’s debut LP, Cinnamon Tree which Brown released at age 13. The Alice Gerrard-produced album sold out of its vinyl pressing after it debuted in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Bluegrass Chart. Sidetrack My Engine sees the Brooklyn-born and bred virtuoso purveying old-time music traditions through the dynamic lens of a modern generation.
BROOKLYN, NY
Aldous Huxley
Thomas Tallis
Julia Wolfe
Al Jolson
William Byrd
Benjamin Britten
coloradomesa.edu

To Sing or Not to Sing

Every Friday the CMUnow Special Edition podcast features outstanding faculty on the Colorado Mesa University and Western Colorado Community College campuses. This week, CMU Instructor of Voice Caitlin Moore, DA, explains why she believes there’s no good or bad sounds, but hears singers in shades of colors. In this episode, Moore contemplates why different genres speak to different people and the trends of artists over time.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Outsider.com

Happy Birthday Gene Autry: Celebrating the Singing Cowboy Legend

Gene Autry has been dead for more than 20 years. But, his legacy as the famous “Singing Cowboy” continues to live on with his fans. It was on this day – Sept. 29 – that Autry was born in 1907, according to Cowboys & Indians. During his successful career, he gave us many beloved songs. A few of those hits had a Christmas theme and are still enjoyed by people of all ages to this day. These tracks included “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and “Frosty the Snowman.”
CELEBRITIES
Centre Daily

Under the baobab: New generation picks up from warriors who changed race relations in Happy Valley

In race relations things have changed in Happy Valley. When I came to Penn State as a guest instructor in 1995, the School of Theatre was an all white department. Four of us came that year. Graham Spanier started his tenure as president of the university. Dan Carter became head of the School of Theatre. Joe Jeffcoat was appointed the director of the Center for the Performing Arts (CPA). I was one of three African American faculty members in the College of Arts and Architecture.
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Nora Brown, the banjo prodigy singing tales of Appalachia

At an age when most teenagers are busy learning the latest TikTok dance craze, banjo virtuoso Nora Brown has just released her second album of old-time twang. - School-banjo balance - In late September, Brown released her second album, "Sidetrack My Engine," which features arrangements of songs she learned during visits in places like eastern Kentucky. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Rolling Stone

Grateful Dead Mark 50th Anniversary of Live Album With Skull & Roses Collectible Release

Grateful Dead are marking the 50-year anniversary of their seminal 1971 live album (a.k.a. the “Skull & Roses” album) with a new collectible bobblehead release. The officially-licensed bobblehead depicts the group’s now-iconic “rose skeleton” character, which was created by the band’s longtime collaborator Stanley “Mouse” Miller, and featured on the album cover for the original LP release. Though the eponymous live album was originally published without a title, it is now widely known as “Skull & Roses,” thanks to the cover art. And the skeleton remains one of Grateful Dead’s most enduring symbols. Kollectico   Buy:Grateful Dead Skull Roses Bobbleheadat$39.95 The new bobblehead measures just...
MUSIC

