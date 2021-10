Rick Wakeman hopes to continue collaborating with Trevor Rabin and Jon Anderson, despite reports that they are perhaps finished. Plans for a 2020 tour were spiked due to COVID, and that "sort of changed the spectrum of everything" as each of the former Yes members took stock of the situation, Wakeman tells UCR. "Certainly, I would like to do some stuff, whether it’s with [Rabin and Anderson] or who it’s with, I don’t know," he says. "But I love playing Yes music. It’s a major part of my life."

