“Something in the labor market fundamentally changed during the pandemic. Fewer people seem willing to work,” Andy Puzder notes at Real Clear Politics. “The Biden administration has increased food stamp benefits by 25% and Democrats now want to make the current $3,600 per year tax credit” for children under 6 permanent. That credit “is a good example of the growing government support mentality businesses are up against.” “People struggling financially” will never find fulfilling jobs “if the government seduces them into living off what other people produce rather than realizing their potential.” And “the Democrats are attempting to cobble together the socialists’ dream program — universal basic income with cradle-to-grave government dependence.”

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO