Tennessee State

Lamar Alexander: With a new Ford plant coming, 'Tennessee is the auto state'

Columbia Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetired U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander no longer makes international sales trips touting the state of Tennessee, but he pays attention to what’s going on. It was Alexander who, as governor in the late 1970s and '80s, met with a Japanese auto manufacturer and convinced them to build its first auto plant in the American Southeast in Tennessee. In the summer of 1983, the first white Nissan pickup truck rolled off the assembly line in Smyrna.

