After the monumental shift to working from home in March 2020, corporate networks were immediately inundated with unprecedented traffic. However, according to financial IT leaders, those networks held up well, with relatively few hiccups. Now IT organizations are working to enhance experiences for both customers and employees, who are coming back with expectations shaped by the pandemic disruptions. In this web panel discussion summary, Comcast Business explores the observations of several IT leaders from various financial institutions.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO