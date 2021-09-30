CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowie, MD

Amusement park to scale back hours after fights

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cCwR8ov00

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Six Flags America is scaling back hours during its annual Halloween events after a series of fights broke out over the weekend at at the amusement park in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C.

A melee prompted the park to close an hour early Saturday and the park said it will begin closing its gates at 9 p.m., news outlets reported. Patrons won’t be allowed to reenter the park after 6 p.m., and no new entries will be allowed after 7 p.m., Six Flags said in a statement.

Prince George’s County police confirmed that officers stationed at the park in Bowie responded to the fights and several victims have filed reports, but no arrests have been made.

Police and park officials said they meet regularly to discuss safety and security plans at the park and they’re meeting this week to review plans.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

7 passengers on derailed train sue Amtrak, BNSF Railway

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An Illinois law firm filed lawsuits Monday against Amtrak and BNSF Railway on behalf of seven passengers who were on an Amtrak train when it derailed in north-central Montana late last month, killing three and injuring dozens of others. The lawsuits were filed in federal court...
The Associated Press

Rural Alaska at risk as COVID surge swamps faraway hospitals

TANACROSS, Alaska (AP) — One Alaska Native village knew what to do to keep out COVID-19. They put up a gate on the only road into town and guarded it round the clock. It was the same idea used a century ago in some isolated Indigenous villages to protect people from outsiders during another deadly pandemic — the Spanish flu.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Bowie, MD
Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Bowie, MD
The Associated Press

Arizona launches command center to combat cyberattacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has launched a Cyber Command Center that will deal with threats to government computers. At a ceremony Monday at the Department of Public Safety’s Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center in Phoenix, Ducey said the command center will be critical in ensuring the state’s cyber infrastructure remains safe and secure.
The Associated Press

Missouri preparing for execution of Ernest Johnson

Last-minute court intervention on Tuesday was the last obstacle to the execution of Ernest Johnson, a Missouri man convicted of killing three convenience store workers during a closing-time robbery nearly 28 years ago. Johnson, 61, was scheduled to die by injection Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre,...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

597K+
Followers
324K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy