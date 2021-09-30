CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliens Run Amok and a New Cast Are Introduced in ‘American Horror Story: Death Valley’ Recap.

By Jonathan Edwards
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAliens Run Amok and a New Cast Are Introduced in ‘American Horror Story: Death Valley’ Recap. The wait is over: the second half of American Horror Story’s 10th season, “Double Feature,” is now available for viewing. Following on from “Red Tide,” the second half is titled “Death Valley,” and it...

American Horror Story: Take Me to Your Leader

Well…this was definitely a switch from Provincetown as American Horror Story heads out to New Mexico where the opening scene shows a quaint setting in which an American housewife is getting dinner ready while her little boy pedals around in his toy car outside. When the electricity begins to go haywire and the record she’s playing skips, and then reverses, it’s fair to say that something might be amiss. When the world around her starts to tremble and she notices that her little boy is missing it’s even more apparent that things aren’t right. But, oh yes, spoilers, when she’s inexplicably pulled to the ceiling by some mysterious force, and her boy appears to tell her not to be afraid right before his eyes roll up to the whites, well, it’s time to be terrified. As if that weren’t enough to make it clear that things are about to get very strange and possibly very bad, once her husband arrives home he walks into something he has no idea is about to burst his head like a melon, and for no apparent reason. It feels safe to assume that these aliens don’t come in peace.
