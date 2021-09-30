CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Actors in “Diana: The Musical” Compare to Real-Life Royals

By Jonathan Edwards
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow the Actors in “Diana: The Musical” Compare to Real-Life Royals. On Friday, October 1, Netflix will release Diana: The Musical, a musical about the late Princess Diana. The film depicts a behind-the-scenes look at the musical of the same name, which will make its Broadway debut on November 2nd.

Best Life

12 Actors Who Look Exactly Like the Real People They Played

A star doesn't need to look exactly like whoever they're playing, but it certainly helps the audience when watching a biopic of a famous person we're already all familiar with. Sometimes, it takes makeup, wigs, and prosthetics to turn an actor into the subject at hand, but when it comes to the celebrities below, they became their character without needing too much help. (Of course, some hair dye or a pair of glasses can do wonders.) The actors below aren't all on the same level when it comes to naturally looking like the real people they played, but the resemblances are pretty incredible. Read on to see just how alike they were, long before sitting down in the hair and makeup chair.
Telegraph

I served Prince Harry champagne at 5am, says waitress who went on to star in Princess Diana musical

A British actress who once served Prince Harry drinks at a party has appeared as Diana, Princess of Wales, in a new Netflix trailer of the controversial musical. Jeanna de Waal, who grew up in Solihull before making her name on Broadway, stars in Diana: A True Musical Story, the latest in a series of films and television shows about the late princess and the Royal family.
townandcountrymag.com

The Inside Story of How Diana: The Musical Brought the Late Princess to Broadway and Beyond

Jeanna de Waal is used to waiting. She first landed the title role in Diana: The Musical, which explores the life story of the late Princess of Wales, almost five years ago, beginning with a 2017 workshop at Vassar College’s Powerhouse Theater, which was followed by a run at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2019. The show’s Broadway debut at the Longacre Theater was scheduled for March 31 of 2020—but Diana made it through only nine preview performances before Broadway was shuttered. Weeks turned into months, but de Waal remained optimistic.
E! News

Meet The Crown Actor Playing Princess Diana's Boyfriend Dodi Fayed

Watch: Josh O' Connor Calls "The Crown" His Most "Dreamy Job" at Emmys. The princess will fall in love with a different kind of heir in season five of The Crown. It appears that the highly anticipated fifth season will take a closer look at Princess Diana's relationship with Dodi Fayed, which ended in tragedy for both after a fatal car accident. According to Variety, British actor Khalid Abdalla has been cast as the Egyptian film producer, who also happened to be the son of billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed.
Boston Globe

No royal pardon for this ‘Diana’

By this point, any new work about someone as exhaustively chronicled and analyzed as Princess Diana has an obligation to shed fresh light on her short, turbulent life, or at least make an honest attempt to understand her. But to judge by the unpleasant aroma of exploitation that suffuses the...
actionnewsnow.com

'Diana: The Musical' brings the stage to Netflix, but 'The Crown' hangs over its head

After splendid presentations of "Hamilton" and "Come From Away" brought theater into homes via other streamers, Netflix adds to the act with a bonus, offering "Diana: The Musical" prior to its stage debut. But other productions, including Netflix's own The Crown," loom large over this vibrant but oft-told tale, dutifully recounting Princess Diana's story through a less-than-memorable assortment of songs.
Roger Ebert

Diana: The Musical

Among the many cultural casualties of the coronavirus was “Diana: The Musical,” which had just begun previews in March 2020 when the pandemic hit, closing the curtains and turning off the lights on Broadway. It’s finally making its way back on stage this fall, but before then, you can watch a filmed version of the production on Netflix—something you may want to do only if you’re a Diana completist.
NBC News

Netflix's 'Diana: The Musical' could be Broadway's ticket to a comeback

Since the original Broadway musical “Showboat” opened almost 100 years ago, the genre has always thrived on love stories. Given this well-documented history, “Diana: The Musical” seems almost a perversion of the archetype — an anti-love story starring a girl who wanted to believe in the fairy tale only to discover it fleeting. As a streaming special, “Diana: The Musical” almost works. As a Broadway offering, it’s a solid C, too schlocky to hit the emotional highs, and in desperate need of a better ending.
Houston Chronicle

New movies to stream this week: 'Mayday,' 'Diana: The Musical' and more

With a structure resembling Dorothy's parallel dream-world journey of "The Wizard of Oz," "Mayday" tells the story of Ana (Grace Van Patten), a beleaguered waitress who wakes up on a remote island after experiencing an assault of some sort by the head waiter (Frano Maskovic) at the hotel where they both work. But other than the occasional bleed-through between universes - lines of dialogue from the real world crop up in Ana's PTSD fantasyland - that's where the "Oz" similarities end. Our heroine finds herself in a World War II-era setting, taken in by a trio of women warriors who live in a grounded German U-boat while doing battle with .. . all men - many of whom are lured to their deaths, as if by sirens of Greek myth. "They're not even in uniform," Ana tells the group's leader, Marsha (Mia Goth), after Marsha orders Ana to shoot at an encampment of sleeping soldiers. "We don't know what side they're on." (To which Marsha replies, "It's all the same side.") Writer-director Karen Cinorre, making her feature debut with this feminist fable, has a great eye and a strong sense of style, but her storytelling skills need sharpening. Marsha, as it turns out, may be the real villain here, as Ana searches for another way to heal the hurt she and the other women have suffered - other than by killing everyone with a Y chromosome. But what path that might be is a little unclear. Unrated. Available on demand. 100 minutes.
Distractify

Who is 'Diana: The Musical' Star Jeanna de Waal Dating?

Who is British theater musical actress Jeanna de Waal currently dating, if anyone? The Diana: The Musical star has had an impressive career in musical theatre. Jeanna has starred in musicals like Waitress, Kinky Boots, American Idiot, and more. She also played Glinda in a national tour of the hit show Wicked. Jeanna also founded Broadway Weekends, the first-ever theater camp for adults led by Broadway professionals.
purewow.com

‘Diana: The Musical’ Just Debuted on Netflix—Here’s Our Honest Review

Flashbulbs fill the air is the cryptic and fate-predicting first line sung by Princess Diana (played by Jeanna de Waal) in the opening number of Diana: The Musical, which is now streaming on Netflix with a COVID-delayed Broadway debut that’s soon to follow. (The stage version officially opens on November 17.) The scene is poignant and powerful, especially with de Waal—whose voice is lovely, btw—dressed all in white and as flash bulbs (the marker of an increasingly aggressive press) flicker all around. But it’s also the kick-off to a story that, at this point, is rather familiar.
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘Diana: The Musical’ removes the gossamer around Princess Di

Haters like to attack musical theater for its unreality. No actual person would ever be that way — so over-the-top, so emotive — they say. Yet in “Diana: The Musical,” the art form works the opposite way on its protagonist, the Princess of Wales. Even during her too-brief life, Princess Di herself could seem unreal, as if always haloed by gauze or haze or the afterglow of flashbulbs. Time has only exacerbated that phenomenon, as the dated quality of photos and the fashion they depict further distance her from us plebeian well-wishers.
Elle

Actress Jeanna de Waal Thinks Princess Diana Would've Loved Diana: The Musical

When asked if she thinks the late Princess of Wales would enjoy a musical being made about her life—specifically Diana: The Musical, a rock romp that sees the royal through ages 19 to 36—the actress Jeanna de Waal does not hesitate: “Yes, definitely!” In fact, she's so confident that she hopes Diana's sons, the Princes William and Harry, watch the performance, either now or when the show opens on Broadway on November 17.
Distractify

Princess Diana Has Been Many Things, and Now She's a Musical

Does the world need another piece of entertainment about the life of Princess Diana? Yes and no. Spencer looks like it's going to be incredible, and there are already whispers about Kristen Stewart getting an Academy Award for her portrayal of Diana. We loved seeing her relationship with the Royal Family played out in The Crown. What we probably don't need is a musical about her, but that's what we're getting from Netflix via Broadway. Who wrote this musical? Here's what we know.
Miami Herald

Review: Before its Broadway debut, ‘Diana: The Musical’ is on Netflix. It’s a royal pain

“Diana: The Musical” is a hunk of Wensleydale cheese now streaming on Netflix, and in this case the “r” in “streaming” is optional. Filmed onstage at New York’s Longacre Theatre in “Hamilton” and “Come From Away” live-capturestyle (though, eerily, without an audience), the project precedes its own pandemically delayed December 2021 Broadway premiere. Judging by this Netflix iteration, it’s best taken as an antidote for rabid fans of royal British intrigue. They may think they’re insatiable, but they’re about to meet their Waterloo with this thing.
t2conline.com

Diana: The Musical Where Charles and Camilla Steal The Show

I’ve been saying for a long time, that it does Broadway a disservice to show Broadway shows on cable and streaming services before they open on Broadway. Diana: The Musical was supposed to open on Broadway March 31, 2020, but was cancelled due to COVID? So now it’s debuting on Netflix, before it actually hitting the stage November 2, 2021.
/Film

Diana: The Musical Is Like Springtime For Hitler, But Real

There's a moment in Mel Brooks' immortal comedy classic "The Producers" where a Broadway audience sits stunned, their eyes wide, their mouths agape, as they take in a performance of a musical called "Springtime For Hitler." The production — "A Gay Romp With Adolf and Eva at Berchtesgaden," as the official subtitle tells us — is supposed to be a sure-fire flop, all part of a plan from shady con man/Broadway producer Max Bialystock and his accountant Leo Bloom. The two men have discovered they can reap a huge profit if they oversell shares in a Broadway production guaranteed to bomb, and "Springtime For Hitler" ("It's practically a love-letter to Hitler!" Max says) surely seems like the perfect failure.
