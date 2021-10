Little Strikers League (Tuesdays, ages 6-8) The older age group will learn some basic skills and fundamentals of soccer, along with good sportsmanship and teamwork through fun drills and games. They will then put them to use and play some non-competitive scrimmage games during this 6-week program. The first 2 weeks will be practices with 4 weeks of games to follow. Parent volunteer coaches are necessary to coach these teams in order to host a league. Please consider being a part of your child’s experience as the parent coach of their team!

MOLINE, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO