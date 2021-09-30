Matchup to Watch: Maryland’s offensive line vs. Iowa’s defensive line

Week 3: Kent State’s corners vs. Iowa’s wide receivers. In most respects, Taylor came out the victor in last week’s matchup as Pannunzio was held to a meager 6 yards on 3 returns. Yet his 43.5 yards per punt were the worst of the season by 4 yards. His average was anchored by a 22-yarder which set Colorado State up for a 35-yard touchdown drive. What exacerbated his off day was the punting of Ryan Stonehouse, who came in and averaged 51.1 yards/punt for the Rams and consistently put Iowa in poor field position. The resulting disadvantage in the punting game highlights just how thin the Hawkeyes’ margins can be any given Saturday.