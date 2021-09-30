Travis Barker Celebrates After Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Announces He’s Cancer-Free 

ABC/WDTV; MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Supportive brothers! Hours after Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus shared that he is in remission, Travis Barker jumped in to celebrate his bandmate’s joyful news.

“Love you @markhoppus,” the Blink-182 drummer, 45, captioned an Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 29. “Best news brother!”

The 49-year-old band frontman first shared a health update on Wednesday via Instagram, writing, “Just saw my oncologists and I’m cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and family and friends and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.”

Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

He added in his post, “Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?”

One week earlier, the Simple Creatures rocker reflected on his cancer battle and hair loss, alongside an Instagram snap of his head.

“I mean what the s—t is this? Is my hair growing back white? If it does I wonder if I’ll look more like George Clooney or Doc Brown,” Hoppus captioned his post on September 20. “I feel like this is still the cancery peach fuzz hair and maybe my normal hair will start growing again? It’s so strange to have hair growing back more on my head while my leg hair continues to fall out further and further down, now at the bottom of my shins. I’ve been in chemotherapy for five months and TODAY the hair on my shins decides it’s time to peace out? Cancer is weird.”

Hoppus detailed his diagnosis during a Twitch livestream earlier this year.

“My cancer’s not bone-related, it’s blood-related,” the Hoppus on Music host explained in July. “My blood’s trying to kill me. … My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four different parts of my body. I don’t know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I’m Stage 4-A.”

Less than one month earlier, the California native first shared his diagnosis and treatment plans via Instagram Story.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” Hoppus wrote via a social media upload in June. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time, I’m blessed with incredible doctors and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.”

After the “All the Small Things” musician revealed his diagnosis, Barker shared a supportive message on his own Instagram, writing, “Love you @markhoppus.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!