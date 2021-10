Plus, he scores his highest debut on Latin Pop Albums since 2014. Enrique Iglesias solely recaptures his record for the most No. 1s on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart as “Me Pasé,” featuring Farruko, ascends 4-1 on the Oct. 2-dated survey. With 32 No. 1s on the almost 27-year list, Iglesias pushes ahead of J Balvin for the most leaders. The latter notched his 31st leader as he locked up the No. 1 spot with “In Da Getto,” with Skrillex, on the Sept. 11-dated tally.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO