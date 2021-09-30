CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween 2021: ‘Host’ named the scariest horror movie of all time, study suggests

By Cassie McGrath
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
“Host” was named the scariest horror movie of all time, followed by “Sinister” and “Insidious,” according to BroadBandChoices’ 2021 Science of Scare Project. “In an update to 2020′s Science of Scare study, ‘Host,’ a low budget movie shot entirely on Zoom during the pandemic, was found scientifically to be the scariest film of all time, sending audience heart rates as high as 130 BPM — beating 2020′s winner, ‘Sinister,’” the website said.

Heather Hairhoger
4d ago

naming that the scariest horror movie of all time, just goes to show you how pathetic n sad this generation is!!! NOTHING happens in that movie, and the "movie" is 56 minutes long; NOT a movie does that qualify!!! more like a "SHOW"! THIS GENERATION is completely L-A-M-E!!!!!

