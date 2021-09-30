What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on September 30

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is the ideal place to start if you're trying to decide what to watch next. Squid Game is proving to be a runaway hit, remaining at No. 1 on Thursday, Sept. 30's Top 10 list. The horror miniseries Midnight Mass and Britney vs. Spears, Netflix's entry into the crowded field of Britney Spears documentaries, are staying put at No. 2 and No. 3 for another day, and back in the top today is The Circle, which just released the last four episodes of its third season. The only new addition is the new horror movie No One Gets Out Alive.